Great knock, Tanvir Ahmed on Pakistan player lighting up 2020

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed lauded veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for his outstanding performance in the second T20 International against New Zealand.

Hafeez hammered a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the match.

Despite his efforts going in vain as New Zealand won by nine wickets, Tanvir still enjoyed Hafeez’s entertaining innings.

Great knock from Hafeez#PakvsNz — Tanveer Ahmed (@ImTanveerA) December 20, 2020

“Great knock from Hafeez,” he said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop being reckless, Shoaib Akhtar says 20-year-old Pakistan player needs to learn to control his firepower

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9807 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 51470 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2596 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3198 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1970 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 483 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9807 ( 13.7 % ) Babar Azam 51470 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2596 ( 3.63 % ) Ben Stokes 3198 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1970 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 483 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related