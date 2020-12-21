Great knock, Tanvir Ahmed on Pakistan player lighting up 2020

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed lauded veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for his outstanding performance in the second T20 International against New Zealand.
Hafeez hammered a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the match.
Despite his efforts going in vain as New Zealand won by nine wickets, Tanvir still enjoyed Hafeez’s entertaining innings.
“Great knock from Hafeez,” he said on Twitter.
In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.
The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.
