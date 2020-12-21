Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Imran Butt expressed his excitement after being named in the 17-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Manganui.

Imran has yet to make his international debut, but that could change on Boxing Day if he is selected in the playing XI.

Imran was the highest run-scorer in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

In this year’s tournament, the 24-year-old has scored 191 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 31.83.

“Alhamdulillah maiden call-up for Test,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will captain Pakistan in the first Test after regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match.

Azam is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that has sidelined him from the ongoing three-match T20 series.

In addition to Azam, opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has also been ruled out of the first Test against the Black Caps with a fractured left thumb.

