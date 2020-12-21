Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at batsman Haider Ali, telling him to stop being so reckless when at the crease.

Akhtar’s comments come after Haider’s performance in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday, which Pakistan lost by nine wickets.

The 20-year-old hit a six off the bowling of New Zealand seamer Tim Southee in the second over and continued trying to attack him the next ball.

On the ball after that, he was caught by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson at mid-off after trying to play another attacking shot.

Akhtar was less than impressed with Haider’s overly attacking mentality and said he should have instead looked to play the ball along the ground and rotate the strike.

“Even if someone has told you to play attacking cricket, it does not mean that you go out and play reckless shots,” he told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Look at Haider Ali, he smacked a six and tried to repeat his shot rather than placing the ball into gaps or play a different shot like down the group or on the up.”

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He would get wickets with his eyes closed today, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar on bowler with over 1,000 international wickets

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4685 ( 87.31 % ) No! 681 ( 12.69 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4685 ( 87.31 % ) No! 681 ( 12.69 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related