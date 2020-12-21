Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Zeeshan Malik admitted that he loves watching veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in action.

His comments come after Hafeez smashed a career-best 99 not out, which came off 57 balls and included 10 boundaries and five sixes, in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Sunday.

Despite the men in green losing the match by nine wickets, Zeeshan said that Hafeez really played well.

Really well played Hafeez bhai💯🔥

Loved watching you Hoping for a win ia#PakvsNz

“Really well played Hafeez bhai. Loved watching you,” he said on Twitter.

In 2020, Hafeez has been in red-hot form in T20 Internationals as he has scored 374 runs in nine matches at an average of 93.50.

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

