Left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir has slammed his critics for being harsher on him in comparison to other Pakistan players.
Amir noted that when he decided to retire from Test cricket in 2019 and focus on limited overs cricket, everyone came after him and criticised him for the move.
However, the 28-year-old pointed out that there are players who only feature in one particular format, but nothing is said about them.
“There are those who play one format but people don’t have a problem with that, but I offered to play two formats and they have a problem,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.
Amir’s comments come after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.
He represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.
He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.
As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.
