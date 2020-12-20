Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said that he found out on social media that he had been dropped for the tour of New Zealand.

Amir slammed the disrespect showed to him by the team management and said that they didn’t even have the decency to tell him that he didn’t make the squad.

“I only found out via social media that I was dropped from the team. This is the respect for the player that he is not finding out from the management but from social media that he is dropped,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

Amir’s comments come after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

He represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9771 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 51243 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2580 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 3184 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1952 ( 2.74 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 479 ( 0.67 % )

