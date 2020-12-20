Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam has revealed that people used to compare him to iconic all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

Razzaq is widely considered to be one of the best all-rounders Pakistan has ever produced.

While he was flattered with the comparison, Azam felt it came too early on in his career and he couldn’t live up to all the hype.

As a result, he has been limited to 11 ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

In his ODI career, the 29-year-old has scored 80 runs at an average of 16, while he averages 11.33 in the shortest format.

With his last match for Pakistan coming in May 2015, it has been over five years since Azam played international cricket and he now wants a second chance, especially as he has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Azam is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 787 runs in eight games for Northern, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 65.58.

“Too early, people started comparing me with Abdul Razzaq and expected a lot. I know my performance wasn’t up to the mark but I am waiting for yet another chance and proving myself,” he told ARY Sports.

