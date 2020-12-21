He will do great, Atiq backs Wasim to shine as Pakistan’s chief selector

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman welcomed the decision to appoint Mohammad Wasim as chief selector and believes he will do a great job.
Wasim is currently Northern’s head coach and will assume his new role following the conclusion of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, said Wasim has done superbly in identifying talented players in domestic cricket and expects him to make the right choices during his tenure as Pakistan’s chief selector, which runs until the 2023 World Cup.
Welcome on board with this huge responsibility. You have shown your qualities in domestic cricket players' selection and hope you will do even better for national players' selection.
Good luck Was! https://t.co/AqSaqi13PL
— Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) December 19, 2020
“Welcome on board with this huge responsibility. You have shown your qualities in domestic cricket players’ selection and hope you will do even better for national players’ selection. Good luck Was!” he said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, former wicketkeeper-batsman Saleem Yousuf was named chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) cricket committee.
ALSO CHECK OUT: People compared me to Abdul Razzaq, Pakistan player eager to revive international career after five years says