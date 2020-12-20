Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has resumed light training, but remains doubtful for the first Test against New Zealand on Boxing Day.

Azam fractured his right thumb on December 13 and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20 series against the Black Caps.

While he has started some light training, according to Cricket Pakistan, he won’t be able to participate in any net sessions for 12 days, which means it is highly likely that he will miss the first Test.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is also set to be ruled out of the first Test as he suffered a fractured left thumb in the same fashion Azam did – during a throw-down session.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9771 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 51243 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2580 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 3184 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1952 ( 2.74 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 479 ( 0.67 % ) Back

