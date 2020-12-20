Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has resumed light training, but remains doubtful for the first Test against New Zealand on Boxing Day.
Azam fractured his right thumb on December 13 and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20 series against the Black Caps.
While he has started some light training, according to Cricket Pakistan, he won’t be able to participate in any net sessions for 12 days, which means it is highly likely that he will miss the first Test.
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is also set to be ruled out of the first Test as he suffered a fractured left thumb in the same fashion Azam did – during a throw-down session.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph