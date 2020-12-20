Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Wasim has been named chief selector, while former wicketkeeper-batsman Saleem Yousuf has been appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) cricket committee.

Both Wasim and Yousuf will hold their respective positions until the 2023 World Cup.

The duo were appointed to their roles by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

Wasim’s first assignment as chief selector will be Pakistan’s home series against South Africa in January.

The 43-year-old, who is currently Northern’s head coach, will formally take charge of his new role after the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“I have been very fortunate to have played with some of the finest cricketers and am confident that I will be able to execute those learnings in this challenging role,” Wasim said in a PCB press release.

“We have a busy 2021 year ahead and I will focus on being positive on selections that not only address our short-term needs but also fulfil our long-term ambitions. We have immense talent in Pakistan and it is important that they are given opportunities.

“This is a performance-oriented world and, as such, my philosophy will be to promote meritocracy and select squads according to home and international conditions and requirements. As a chief selector, I will always be willing to make the hard calls, if these are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket.

“I look forward to working closely with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as we collectively strive to take Pakistan cricket forward.”

As for Yousuf, he and the rest of the PCB’s cricket committee will hold their first meeting of 2021 prior to the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, which begins on January 26.

It should be noted that Yousuf was a member of the national selection committee from 2013 to 2015.

“It is an honour to chair the group, which boasts some highly respected and knowledgeable people,” he said.

“The objective of this panel is to evaluate, analyse and assess cricket-related matters and then make recommendations to the PCB Chairman on how Pakistan cricket can improve, strengthen and move forward.

“With the support of my colleagues on this committee, I look forward to making a significant contribution so that we can continue to move Pakistan cricket forward.”

Speaking about Wasim and Yousuf’s appointments, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: “We are delighted to confirm the appointments of two high-quality individuals as Chair of the Selection and PCB Cricket Committees. Both will serve for an initial three-year period till the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

“Muhammad Wasim and Saleem Yousuf have sound knowledge of cricket, understand the rigours and demands of the modern game and are highly respected across the cricket fraternity. Both the gentlemen are also aligned to the PCB’s five-year strategic pillar of strengthening our merit and opportunity-based domestic structure, as well as improving our international rankings across all formats.

“Wasim’s appointment is also part of our strategy to groom, develop and provide leadership opportunities to our talented cricketers. After retiring from competitive cricket, Wasim has progressed through the ranks, having previously worked as a match referee, coach and selector.

“He is young, progressive and bold thinker who is in sync with our new High Performance Player Framework, and is one of very few people who are completely aware of the pool of talented cricketers available at the domestic level.

“Saleem Yousuf was an intelligent, courageous and aggressive cricketer who served Pakistan with distinction. While he has built a strong professional career outside of the game, he has continued to maintain a huge interest in both our domestic and international cricket.

“Under Saleem’s leadership, we will have a fresh, objective and constructive approach to all aspects of our game and the PCB Cricket Committee looks forward to putting up strong recommendations to the PCB Chairman on how we can continue to improve Pakistan cricket.”

