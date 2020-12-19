Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that India batsman Prithvi Shaw’s footwork is letting him down.

Latif’s comments come in the midst of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, where Shaw has endured a torrid time at the crease.

He was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the second ball of the match for a duck in the first innings and was cleaned up by Pat Cummins for four runs in the second innings on Friday.

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting noted that Shaw’s front foot is not planted on the ground when he is playing his shot, which is why he was late on the ball and bowled.

Latif agreed with Ponting’s assessment and highlighted the issue with the 21-year-old’s footwork.

Th third day of the first Test will get underway on Saturday, with India looking to build on the 62-run lead they have.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

