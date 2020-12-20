Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Amir has questioned whether he is any different to fellow Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf.

This comes after Amir feels that he has been the victim of unfair treatment as when other Pakistan players feature in T20 leagues around the world, no one says a thing or people encourage it.

But, when he does it, they are quick to criticise him and question where his priorities lie.

“Haris Rauf came into the team after playing in [the] BBL – same thing for me, if I am not in national side then I will avail myself of any chances such as when I played [in the] LPL,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

Amir’s comments come after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

He represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

