Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan has said that he is missing regular skipper Babar Azam and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Azam has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, while Zaman will miss the entire New Zealand tour as he developed a fever prior to the team’s departure from Pakistan.

Shadab admitted that having the duo fit and healthy would have been a big boost for the men in green, especially after they suffered a five-wicket loss in the first T20 International against the Black Caps in Auckland on Friday.

“We are definitely missing Babar as he plays an anchor role in T20s for us, and he can play all 20 overs. Also Fakhar can hit out during powerplays but this is a good opportunity for youngsters to do well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Hamilton on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Poor fitness levels, Misbah-ul-Haq on two immensely talented Pakistan power-hitters

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related