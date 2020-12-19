Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan has said that Faheem Ashraf could be the all-rounder Pakistan have desperately been searching for.

His comments come after Faheem was one of the top performers for Pakistan in the first T20 International against New Zealand, which the men in green lost by five wickets.

Faheem struck a quickfire 31 off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes, and followed it up by conceding just 18 runs off the three overs he bowled.

“We need an all-rounder in white-ball cricket so it’s good that Faheem is performing so well. He has been good in bowling but has not performed that well in batting before, but tonight he showed us what caliber of player he is,” Shadab was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Hamilton on Sunday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

