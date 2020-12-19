Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan admitted that Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson will pose a serious threat in the second T20 International.

The trio did not feature in the first T20 International in Auckland on Friday, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

However, now that they are likely to play in the second match, Shadab conceded that the men in green will have to be at their very best in order to level the series at 1-1.

“It won’t be easy to face the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson in the next games as they are experienced bowlers and it will be tough for us as we have young players. But, these players have done well before and they will hopefully do [the] same again,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Hamilton on Sunday.

