Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes many players will follow Sami Aslam out the door at the end of the season.
Akmal’s bleak outlook for Pakistan cricket stems from the fact that Aslam left the country to pursue his cricketing career in the United States.
Aslam, a talented batsman, admitted that he was fed up of constantly being overlooked by the national selectors despite being one of the top performers in domestic cricket.
With the 25-year-old already having settled in the USA, Akmal fears more will follow in his footsteps as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) “experiments have made the state of cricket worse in the country”.
“Experiments have made the state of cricket worse in the country. Sami Aslam has left Pakistan for the United States. Let the season end, many more names will emerge,” Akmal told Geo Super.
