Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed believes that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has the potential to be Pakistan’s Ben Stokes.
Stokes, who plays for England, is arguably the best all-rounder in the world today due to the massive impact he can have with both the bat and ball.
The comparison between the two came when Faheem struck a quickfire 31 off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes, in the first T20 International against New Zealand on Friday.
He followed that up with an impressive performance with the ball as he conceded just 18 runs off his three overs.
However Faheem’s efforts went in vain as New Zealand won the match in Auckland by five wickets.
Najeeb ben stoke pls
— Tanveer Ahmed (@ImTanveerA) December 18, 2020
“Najeeb Ben Stokes please,” Tanvir said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph