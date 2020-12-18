Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed believes that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has the potential to be Pakistan’s Ben Stokes.

Stokes, who plays for England, is arguably the best all-rounder in the world today due to the massive impact he can have with both the bat and ball.

The comparison between the two came when Faheem struck a quickfire 31 off 18 balls, which included two boundaries and three sixes, in the first T20 International against New Zealand on Friday.

He followed that up with an impressive performance with the ball as he conceded just 18 runs off his three overs.

However Faheem’s efforts went in vain as New Zealand won the match in Auckland by five wickets.

Najeeb ben stoke pls — Tanveer Ahmed (@ImTanveerA) December 18, 2020

“Najeeb Ben Stokes please,” Tanvir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9670 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50728 ( 71.92 % ) Steve Smith 2544 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3156 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1910 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 405 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1145 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 174 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 475 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9670 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50728 ( 71.92 % ) Steve Smith 2544 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3156 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1910 ( 2.71 % ) Rashid Khan 405 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1145 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 174 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 475 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related