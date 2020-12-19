Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes the current team management messed up and are responsible for left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket.

Amir’s decision to walk away came on Thursday as he claimed he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

While Akmal feels that the PCB “supported Mohammad Amir a lot”, he didn’t say the same about the current team management, which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Akmal even questioned whether things would get better under a new management.

“One has to wonder why Amir made this decision. What were the motives that forced him to go this way,” Akmal told Geo Super. “Amir is playing in leagues all over the world and he has the potential to return to the national team.

“I think the PCB has supported Mohammad Amir a lot. He has taken this decision because of the current management. With the new management, things may get better.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

