Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan admitted that New Zealand Jacob Duffy “is very good” after he enjoyed a dream debut.
In the first T20 International in Auckland on Friday, Duffy wreaked havoc with the ball as he carved through Pakistan’s batting line-up with figures of 4-33 off his four overs.
The 26-year-old was named Man of the Match as New Zealand triumphed by five wickets.
“Duffy is very good,” Shadab was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “That was an exceptional first spell. But it’s not easy for us. They are all good bowlers who play a lot of cricket in these conditions, and they have other bowlers coming back from the second game.”
The second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Hamilton on Sunday.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Wish they were playing for us, Shadab Khan missing two extremely talented Pakistan players