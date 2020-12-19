Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan admitted that New Zealand Jacob Duffy “is very good” after he enjoyed a dream debut.

In the first T20 International in Auckland on Friday, Duffy wreaked havoc with the ball as he carved through Pakistan’s batting line-up with figures of 4-33 off his four overs.

The 26-year-old was named Man of the Match as New Zealand triumphed by five wickets.

“Duffy is very good,” Shadab was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “That was an exceptional first spell. But it’s not easy for us. They are all good bowlers who play a lot of cricket in these conditions, and they have other bowlers coming back from the second game.”

The second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Hamilton on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wish they were playing for us, Shadab Khan missing two extremely talented Pakistan players

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related