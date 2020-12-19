Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan admitted that he has been very impressed with pace bowler Haris Rauf.

Shadab noted that the 27-year-old “has been one of the top wicket-takers in domestic [cricket] this season” and has sky-high energy levels.

His comments come after Rauf did well in the first T20 International against New Zealand as he finished with figures of 3-29 off his four overs.

Even though Pakistan lost the match by five wickets, Shadab applauded Rauf’s efforts with the ball.

“Haris Rauf has been one of the top wicket-takers in domestic [cricket] this season and his energy levels are high and he showed that in this game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held in Hamilton on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9701 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 50868 ( 71.91 % ) Steve Smith 2552 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3162 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1922 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 408 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 78 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1146 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 253 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 175 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 476 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related