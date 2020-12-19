Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a really bright future ahead of him.

This comes after the ICC uploaded statistics of Afridi’s T20 International career thus far, which shows that he has taken 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 22.10 and a strike-rate of 17.70. He also has an economy rate of 7.47.

In the first T20 International against New Zealand on Friday, the 20-year-old continued to impress with the ball as he finished with figures of 2-27 off his four overs.

“Bright future for sure,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Afridi will be back in action during the second T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Sunday.

