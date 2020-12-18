Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he was harassed by the team management during the 2011 World Cup.

Akhtar’s comments came after left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Amir, who retired from Test cricket last year, claimed that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Akhtar noted that he endured a similar experience in 2011, but “didn’t care as I had already announced my retirement”.

“I openly say that I was not treated well during the 2011 World Cup, not by Shahid Afridi but by the rest of the management. I am saying it openly,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I was harassed but I didn’t care as I had already announced my retirement.”

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8052 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 1064 ( 2.5 % ) Javed Miandad 2717 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 11171 ( 26.2 % ) Imran Khan 9000 ( 21.11 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1261 ( 2.96 % ) Younis Khan 1851 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2863 ( 6.72 % ) Saeed Anwar 3524 ( 8.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 382 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 750 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8052 ( 18.89 % ) Waqar Younis 1064 ( 2.5 % ) Javed Miandad 2717 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 11171 ( 26.2 % ) Imran Khan 9000 ( 21.11 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1261 ( 2.96 % ) Younis Khan 1851 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2863 ( 6.72 % ) Saeed Anwar 3524 ( 8.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 382 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 750 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related