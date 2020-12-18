Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali has heaped praise on all-rounder Shoaib Malik following his superb performance in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Malik was named Man of the Match after scoring a 35-ball 46, which included three boundaries and a six, and finishing with figures of 2-13 off three overs.

Thanks to his efforts, the Jaffna Stallions beat the Galle Gladiators by 53 runs to be crowned champions.

“Congratulations Shoaib Malik bhai. You beauty, well played sir,” Anwar said on Twitter.

It should be noted that Malik featured in the LPL as he was dropped for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand. The series began on Friday and will conclude on January 7.

