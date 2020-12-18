Super talented, Atiq on Pakistan player starting to gain a lot of attention

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman admitted that he is extremely impressed with batsman Mubasir Khan following his outstanding first-class debut.
Atiq’s comments come after Mubasir helped Northern secure a hard-fought draw against Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
The 18-year-old scored a superb 164, which came off 241 balls and included 24 boundaries.
“Young Mubasir looks super talented. All credit to their management for providing opportunities to young talent,” Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, said on Twitter.
