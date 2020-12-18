Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said bowling coach Waqar Younis is partly to blame for left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket.

However, he also admitted that Amir’s decision doesn’t make any sense.

In fact, Afridi said he called the 28-year-old and told him that his decision to walk away from international cricket was the wrong one.

Amir, who retired from Test cricket last year, claimed that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

“I don’t understand why he made this decision,” Afridi told Samaa TV. “When I came to know about it, I talked to Amir and told him that I personally don’t think this is the right call.

“If Waqar was sincere with Amir and wanted to treat him equally like others, he should have called him and discuss the matter. This did not happen and Amir made the decision which I think is wrong.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

