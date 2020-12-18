Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf is very impressed with Mubasir Khan, saying he looks to be a “promising young talent”.

Mubasir became an overnight sensation after his dream first-class debut with Northern as he helped them secure a hard-fought draw against Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 18-year-old scored a superb 164, which came off 241 balls and included 24 boundaries.

Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, applauded the teenager for his incredible knock and is looking forward to seeing more of him.

“Looks [a] promising young talent Mubasir Khan,” the 46-year-old said on Twitter.

