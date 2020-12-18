Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has praised the national team for their fighting spirit even though they lost the first T20 International against New Zealand in Auckland by five wickets.

Stand-in captain Shadab Khan was one of the standout performers for Pakistan as he struck a 32-ball 42, which included two boundaries and three sixes.

Faheem Ashraf made a quickfire 31, while Haris Rauf took three wickets and Shaheen Shah Afridi snapped up two.

The men in green posted a score of 153/9, but New Zealand chased it down easily as they won the match with seven balls to spare.

Nonetheless, Yasir was impressed with Pakistan’s performance as he expected them to be “rusty”.

Worth waking up early this morning… thought they would be rusty in the first match, but they still gave a great fight. Just need to hold onto those wickets in the powerplay. Onwards and upwards! @TheRealPCB #NZvPak — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 18, 2020

“Worth waking up early this morning… thought they would be rusty in the first match, but they still gave a great fight. Just need to hold onto those wickets in the powerplay. Onwards and upwards,” Yasir said on Twitter.

