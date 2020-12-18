Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim said people should keep an eye on Mubasir Khan after his dream first-class debut.

The 18-year-old helped Northern secure a draw against Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he scored a superb 164, which came off 241 balls and included 24 boundaries.

He was well supported by Hammad Azam, who made 145 off 226 deliveries, which included 13 boundaries and two sixes.

“Partnership of 294, Mubasir Khan 164 Hammad Azam 145. Great combination of youth and experience. Dream debut for an 18 year old!” Wasim said on Twitter.

While Mubasir had a debut to remember, Azam has also been having an outstanding campaign as he is the second-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 787 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 65.58.

