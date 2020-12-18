Image courtesy of: Dawn
Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has slammed Arsenal for their disappointing performance this season, saying they are in absolute shambles.
This comes after Arsenal drew 1-1 with Southampton on Wednesday and are in 15th place on the Premier League standings.
With four wins, two draws and seven losses in the 13 matches they have played, Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, has been less than impressed with the Gunners.
Absolutely shambles this @Arsenal side. What the hell am I just watching? #Unbelievable#ARSSOU
— Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) December 16, 2020
“Absolute shambles this Arsenal side. What the hell am I watching?” he said on Twitter.
Arsenal’s next Premier League match will be against Everton on Saturday.
