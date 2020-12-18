Image courtesy of: Dawn

Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman has slammed Arsenal for their disappointing performance this season, saying they are in absolute shambles.

This comes after Arsenal drew 1-1 with Southampton on Wednesday and are in 15th place on the Premier League standings.

With four wins, two draws and seven losses in the 13 matches they have played, Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, has been less than impressed with the Gunners.

“Absolute shambles this Arsenal side. What the hell am I watching?” he said on Twitter.

Arsenal’s next Premier League match will be against Everton on Saturday.

Coming Soon Which football club do you support? Barcelona Real Madrid Manchester United Liverpool Bayern Munich Manchester City Juventus Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham AC Milan Borussia Dortmund Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Which football club do you support? Barcelona 28 ( 11.2 % ) Real Madrid 11 ( 4.4 % ) Manchester United 22 ( 8.8 % ) Liverpool 30 ( 12 % ) Bayern Munich 34 ( 13.6 % ) Manchester City 14 ( 5.6 % ) Juventus 12 ( 4.8 % ) Paris Saint-Germain 3 ( 1.2 % ) Chelsea 8 ( 3.2 % ) Arsenal 77 ( 30.8 % ) Tottenham 4 ( 1.6 % ) AC Milan 3 ( 1.2 % ) Borussia Dortmund 2 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 0.8 % ) Back

