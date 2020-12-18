My passion will burn bright, Pakistan player vows to shine in BBL

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has vowed to perform to the best of his abilities when representing the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Rauf is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team and did well in the first T20 International in Auckland on Friday as he took figures of 3-29 off his four overs.

However, his efforts went in vain as the men in green lost the match by five wickets.

The 27-year-old is expected to join the Stars after the three-match T20 series, which finishes on December 22.

InshAllah I will continue with the same zeal and passion and will live up to the expectations of Star's management.

“InshAllah I will continue with the same zeal and passion and will live up to the expectations of [the] Stars’ management,” Rauf said on Twitter.

In the 2019/20 BBL, Rauf was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Stars, which included an incredible hat-trick, at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

