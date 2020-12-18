Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Rumman Raees has told fellow pace bowler Hasan Ali to keep up the good work following his excellent performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Hasan is captaining Central Punjab in the tournament and has been on fire with the ball.
The 26-year-old, who returned to domestic cricket after recovering from a back injury, is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 30 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.63.
He has also scored 156 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 22.28.
“MashAllah happy for you buddy keep up the good work, excellent performance bro Hasan Ali,” Raees said on Twitter.
Hasan, who last played international cricket in June 2019, will be in action once again when Central Punjab take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.
