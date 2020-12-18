Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed the fact that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is supported by former players even though he was convicted of spot-fixing.

Amir was banned for five years and spent time in a young offenders institute for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricket world.

Kaneria, meanwhile, was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for being part of a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

However, he noted that when he says or requests something, none of the former Pakistan cricketers show any support.

His comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Aamir blasted at the recent management of PCB for the treatment he is facing,Ex test cricketers and super stars of Pakistan supports a Convicted,When i request or says anything Iam said I play religion card,why I don’t get the same treatment 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️Don’t have clue?Iam not convicted — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 17, 2020

“Amir blasted the recent management of PCB for the treatment he is facing, ex-Test cricketers and superstars of Pakistan support a convict. When I request or say anything, [it is] said I play [the] religion card, why I don’t get the same treatment?” Kaneria said on Twitter.

