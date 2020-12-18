Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir will regret his decision to retire from international cricket.

Amir made the decision on Thursday and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that he will no longer be considered for selection.

Explaining why he was walking away from international cricket, Amir said he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, Inzamam noted that Amir should have talked to head coach Misbah-ul-Haq or one of the higher-ups in the PCB before making a hasty decision based on his emotions.

“I think Amir got too emotional and people close to him should advise that people often regret taking hasty decisions during an emotional phase,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If Amir was not comfortable with the team management or Waqar, he could have talked to Misbah, who is the head of team management at the moment. He could have also approached [the] PCB if he didn’t get a response from Misbah.

“The caliber of player Amir is, he should have belief in his abilities to make a comeback and serve Pakistan for more years.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

