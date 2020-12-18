Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was a “potential superstar” who didn’t live up to expectations.

Ramiz’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

When he first burst on the international scene, Amir was seen as a prodigy and someone who could have become one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever bowlers.

However, he was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricket world.

Despite making his international comeback and showing flashes of brilliance, Amir couldn’t reach the same levels of success he had when he was younger.

“Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential superstar! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy sh*t!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

