Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s international career can still be saved.

His optimistic outlook comes after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Ajmal feels that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan should iron out the issues between Amir, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan should think about sorting out [the] differences between Amir, Misbah, and Waqar. Amir is a good bowler and I think [the] PCB should talk to him to convince him to take back [his] retirement decision,” Ajmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“Amir served his punishment for wrongdoings and he returned with strong form. He won us so many matches and I wish he takes back his retirement.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

