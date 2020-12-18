Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has revealed that he is just as frustrated as Mohammad Amir.

Tanvir’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Tanvir has repeatedly questioned why he is being overlooked by the national selectors, despite being a successful T20 bowler.

He has also expressed his desire to represent Pakistan in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, but hasn’t played international cricket since April 2017.

“As far as my opinion is concerned, Amir took this decision in frustration. It happens when you are ignored continuously,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“I suffered from the same situation but everyone has their own choice. I think he knows himself better.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

