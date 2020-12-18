Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar wants to train left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.
Akhtar’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.
The Rawalpindi Express noted that if he is given the chance to work with Amir, the 28-year-old will do wonders with the ball.
Give @iamamirofficial under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 17, 2020
“Give Mohammad Amir under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
Akhtar also holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’ll knock your head off, Adam Zampa on Pakistan pace demon bowling 150 kph