Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed noted that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket as he realised that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had replaced him as the national team’s first choice bowlers.
Amir made the decision on Thursday and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that he will no longer be considered for selection.
Javed said people need to respect Amir’s decision and added that the 28-year-old likely realised it would be better for him to focus on playing in different T20 leagues around the world.
“See, we all should respect Amir’s decision, be it taking retirement from Test cricket last year or now parting ways with rest of the two formats,” Javed was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
“I think he had realized that he wasn’t the first choice after Shaheen and Haris came so he would have thought to better leave his way out and play league cricket.”
Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.
He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.
As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.
