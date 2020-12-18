Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed believes limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan is a good all-rounder in the making.

Shadab has drastically improved his batting as of late and can now have a major impact with both the bat and ball.

Tanvir’s comments came during the first T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday, where Shadab captained the team and was the highest scorer with 42 runs, which came off 32 balls and included two boundaries and three sixes.

As for his bowling, he conceded 22 runs off the two overs he bowled.

However, Shadab’s efforts went in vain as New Zealand won the match by five wickets.

Nonetheless, Tanvir admitted that he likes what he is seeing from the 22-year-old.

Shadab Khan is turning into a good all-rounder.#ShadabKhan #PAKvNZ — Tanveer Ahmed (@ImTanveerA) December 18, 2020

“Shadab Khan is turning into a good all-rounder,” he said on Twitter.

