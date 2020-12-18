Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India seamer Irfan Pathan believes that Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir is bowling as well as ever.

Pathan’s comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Pathan noted that he faced Amir during the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Amir took 11 wickets in 10 matches for the Galle Gladiators, who lost in the final to the Jaffna Stallions, at an average of 26.72 and an economy rate of 7.73.

Given how well the 28-year-old bowled, Pathan feels that Amir still has “lots of cricket left in him”.

Just faced this guy @iamamirofficial in the recent concluded #Lpl must say lots of cricket left in him. Bowling well as ever. Wish him well for future #amirretires — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 17, 2020

“Just faced this guy Mohammad Amir in the recently-concluded LPL, must say lots of cricket left in him. Bowling well as ever. Wish him well for future,” Pathan said on Twitter.

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

