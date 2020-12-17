I’ll be back, Pakistan player dropped for New Zealand series promises

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq has vowed to make his comeback after being dropped for the tour of New Zealand.
Shafiq had gone through a rough patch with the bat prior to being dropped and has since been captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Including the ongoing game against Northern, where he made an unbeaten 117, the 34-year-old has accumulated 550 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.
“It obviously bothers you when you get dropped after being a permanent part of the team. However, I have taken this positively. I am playing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for only two reasons right now. First is to take Sindh to the top of the table and second is to make a comeback in the national side,” Shafiq told Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.
