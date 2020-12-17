Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim is backing the new players in the team to shine in the series against New Zealand.

With the three-match T20 series getting underway on Friday, Imad is hoping to see the new faces in the squad make their presence felt and take full advantage of the opportunities they are given.

This comes after captain Babar Azam was ruled out of the T20 series with a fractured right thumb.

“We are excited and looking forward to it [T20 series],” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We have put in a lot of hard work during the last week which wasn’t easy after isolation.

“This is a massive opportunity for the new players to show how good they are.

“We are excited and will enjoy playing in front of the crowds and hopefully both teams will [have] good support.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

