Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam said that he is scoring a lot more runs after being promoted up the order.

Azam, who is playing for Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, thanked head coach Mohammad Wasim for giving him the chance to bat higher up.

The 29-year-old has been in red-hot form throughout the tournament as he is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer with 641 runs, which includes a century and six fifties, at an average of 64.10.

In the ongoing match against Sindh, Azam only scored one run in the first innings before being dismissed.

“I would like to thank Mohammad Wasim for letting me bat up the order. Batting up the order has helped me to score more runs,” he told Cricset.

