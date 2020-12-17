Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq admitted that his conversion rate is not good enough and added that he must do better going forward.

Shafiq’s comments come after he was dropped for the tour of New Zealand due to his poor run of form with the bat.

The 34-year-old conceded that not going on to convert his fifties into hundreds is something that he needs to work on and improve as it has been an issue for him for the past two years.

“I have to improve my conversion rate because while playing for Pakistan, I was not able to convert fifties into hundreds for [the] past two years,” Shafiq told Cricket Pakistan.

Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has been in superb form.

Including the ongoing game against Northern, where he made an unbeaten 117, the 34-year-old has accumulated 550 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’ll be back, Pakistan player dropped for New Zealand series promises

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9559 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 49989 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2493 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3124 ( 4.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1890 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 400 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 76 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1134 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 251 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 471 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9559 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 49989 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2493 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3124 ( 4.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1890 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 400 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 76 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1134 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 251 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 471 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related