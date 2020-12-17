Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq admitted that his conversion rate is not good enough and added that he must do better going forward.
Shafiq’s comments come after he was dropped for the tour of New Zealand due to his poor run of form with the bat.
The 34-year-old conceded that not going on to convert his fifties into hundreds is something that he needs to work on and improve as it has been an issue for him for the past two years.
“I have to improve my conversion rate because while playing for Pakistan, I was not able to convert fifties into hundreds for [the] past two years,” Shafiq told Cricket Pakistan.
Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has been in superb form.
Including the ongoing game against Northern, where he made an unbeaten 117, the 34-year-old has accumulated 550 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.
