Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi crowned legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar the fastest bowler ever and said he had a lethal bouncer.

Afridi’s comments came when he was putting together elements of his ideal bowler.

Speaking ahead of the New Zealand series, the 20-year-old said he would love to bowl bouncers like Akhtar and added that he wants to ramp up his pace to be as quick as the Rawalpindi Express.

“It will be beneficial for me if I can bowl bouncers like Shoaib Akhtar,” Afridi said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Shoaib [Akhtar] bhai was the fastest bowler and I would like to add a bit more pace like him in my bowling.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

