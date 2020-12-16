Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali believes left-arm seamer Waqas Maqsood can be a Test star if he is given the chance to play the longest format.

Maqsood has taken a total of 33 wickets in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which includes the five wickets he has taken for Central Punjab in the ongoing match against Balochistan.

With Maqsood among the top wicket-takers in the tournament, Hasan, who is captaining Central Punjab, admitted that he is learning things from the veteran fast bowler.

“Waqas Maqsood can be a Test player for Pakistan, I am also learning from Waqas Maqsood,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricset on Twitter.

Maqsood has represented Pakistan in one T20 International, which came against New Zealand in November 2018. In that match, he dismissed Lockie Ferguson and Seth Rance.

Hasan himself is enjoying a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign as he has taken 28 wickets, which includes the eight wickets he has picked up in the match against Balochistan.

