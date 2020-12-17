Unplayable in-swing, Afridi says Pakistan bowler is the master of the art

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Shaheen Shah Afridi said legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was a master of the art of in-swing.
Afridi’s praise for Wasim came when he was putting together elements of his ideal bowler.
Speaking ahead of the New Zealand series, the 20-year-old admitted that he is working on improving his in-swingers and hopes to bowl them as well as Wasim did during his illustrious career.
“In-swing would be like Wasim [Akram] bhai. He is our legend and I would like to improve my in-swing like Wasim bhai,” Afridi said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.
