Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Southern Punjab spinner Zahid Mahmood “brilliant” following his superb performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Mahmood is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 45 wickets.
This includes the six-wicket haul he took in Southern Punjab’s ongoing match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Latif has repeatedly heaped praise on the 32-year-old and previously said that he deserves to be in the Pakistan team.
بہت خوب
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 15, 2020
