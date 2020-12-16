Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Southern Punjab spinner Zahid Mahmood “brilliant” following his superb performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Mahmood is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 45 wickets.

This includes the six-wicket haul he took in Southern Punjab’s ongoing match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Latif has repeatedly heaped praise on the 32-year-old and previously said that he deserves to be in the Pakistan team.

بہت خوب — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 15, 2020

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 294 ( 6.68 % ) Central Punjab 999 ( 22.68 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 978 ( 22.21 % ) Northern 408 ( 9.26 % ) Sindh 1312 ( 29.79 % ) Southern Punjab 413 ( 9.38 % ) Back

