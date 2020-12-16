Pure brilliance, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player lighting up the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Rashid Latif said Zahid Mahmood is “brilliant”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Southern Punjab spinner Zahid Mahmood “brilliant” following his superb performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Mahmood is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 45 wickets.

This includes the six-wicket haul he took in Southern Punjab’s ongoing match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Latif has repeatedly heaped praise on the 32-year-old and previously said that he deserves to be in the Pakistan team.

