Australia superstar Glenn Maxwell admitted that Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is “so highly skilled and talented”.

Maxwell’s comments come after it was announced that Rauf would be returning to the Melbourne Stars for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

In the 2019/20 BBL, Rauf was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Stars, which included an incredible hat-trick, at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

“Being captain of someone, who is so highly skilled and talented, it can go both ways. Sometimes he don’t quite execute what you tell him to execute. And then he gets a wicket the next ball you tell him to execute, and he will then look at you and apologise,” Maxwell said in a video posted by the Stars as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Even before his hat-trick last year, he had asked me what to bowl and he went the opposite way and still got it done, so it actually worked both ways.”

Rauf is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team and is set to join the Stars after the T20 series.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

