Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan should open the batting in the first T20 International against New Zealand.

Javed’s comments came when he named his playing XI for the match on Friday.

In addition to having Abdullah Shafique opening with Rizwan, Javed also picked Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah and Wahab Riaz.

He opted against having spinner Usman Qadir in the team, instead going for Shadab Khan, who will captain the side, and Imad Wasim.

As for the pace attack, it conceded of Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Javed also noted that if Pakistan win the toss, they should bat first and look to score around 180 runs.

“Pakistan should bat first and try to set a target of 180. Pakistan has the bowlers who have played a lot of T20 cricket so they will be able [to] defend a competitive total,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Pakistan will need to rely on their pacers instead of spinners to defend the target due to the short boundaries at Auckland stadium. Plus, it will be easier for [the] Pakistan batsmen to play their strokes there as well.

“Shaheen Afridi should open the bowling with Imad Wasim. Shadab should then bowl along with other pacers during the middle overs. Haris Rauf should bowl [a] majority of the death overs along with Wahab Riaz.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

Aaqib Javed’s Playing XI for 1st T20: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

